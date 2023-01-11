Stalin announces Pongal ex gratia for HR&CE staff

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 3,000 to the full-time, part-time, consolidated payment and daily-wage workers of the HR&CE department on account of Pongal. This would cost the exchequer an additional expenditure of Rs 1.5 crore. Till last year, Rs 2,000 was given as the ex-gratia payment.

An official release here said the dearness allowance for the 10,000 employees of the department would be hiked from 34% to 38%.This would be applicable to those working in temples that have an annual income of Rs 1 lakh and above. This measure would cost the exchequer an additional expenditure of Rs 7 crore.

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 3,000 to the full-time, part-time, consolidated payment and daily-wage workers of the HR&CE department on account of Pongal. This would cost the exchequer an additional expenditure of Rs 1.5 crore. Till last year, Rs 2,000 was given as the ex-gratia payment. An official release here said the dearness allowance for the 10,000 employees of the department would be hiked from 34% to 38%.This would be applicable to those working in temples that have an annual income of Rs 1 lakh and above. This measure would cost the exchequer an additional expenditure of Rs 7 crore.