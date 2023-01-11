Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin warns DMK MLAs against use of objectionable terms against Guv RN Ravi

According to sources, the MLAs were told to only speak about the government’s achievements and how their electorate benefited from government schemes.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday told DMK MLAs not to use any objectionable word against Governor RN Ravi and his activities during the current Assembly session. Stalin said this while chairing a consultative meeting for party MLAs at DMK headquarters.

According to sources, the MLAs were told to only speak about the government’s achievements and how their electorate benefited from government schemes. They can raise a demand for the welfare of their respective Assembly constituency.

Stalin also strictly instructed the MLAs not to cross swords with opposition members even if provoked. If need arose, the ministers would give fitting replies to such opposition members, the CM said.

