Thoothukudi: NH prone to accidents as construction of flyover progresses

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: In the wake of repeated accidents at Tiruchendur roundabout on the harbour express highway, commuters have urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure proper implementation of traffic regulations. Owing to the construction of a flyover at the roundabout, vehicles plying on Kamaraj college - Tiruchendur road and the Madurai-VOC Port NH have been diverted.



An activist, Ameer Jan, said the accidents frequently happen at Mudukkukadu end and Veeranayakkanthattu end. "There is no caution board alerting road users to go slow despite being an accident prone zone. Reflectors and lights are missing at the diversion, where hundreds of vehicles pass each day. The lesser visibility of the stone blocks, kept near Mudukkukadu for diverting vehicles approaching the VOC port from fisheries college side, has been causing accidents in late hours.

"The district administration installed reflectors on the road after repeated accidents and complaints to CM. However, signage and caution boards need to be in place," he added.



A motorist said accidents are frequent at the roundabout in late hours due to the large influx of heavy vehicles. "A traffic police personnel was appointed after a bus accident a few months ago, however, there is no one to regulate the traffic now," said the salt pan worker. Pinning the blame on the flyover construction work, Ramalakshmi of Mudukkukadu village said school students and workers face difficulties to reach their village through the NH. A school student was hit by the fast-moving vehicle a couple of days ago, she added.



When asked, NHAI Project Director A Raut said steps will be taken to control the accidents. The project will be completed by March, he added.

THOOTHUKUDI: In the wake of repeated accidents at Tiruchendur roundabout on the harbour express highway, commuters have urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure proper implementation of traffic regulations. Owing to the construction of a flyover at the roundabout, vehicles plying on Kamaraj college - Tiruchendur road and the Madurai-VOC Port NH have been diverted. An activist, Ameer Jan, said the accidents frequently happen at Mudukkukadu end and Veeranayakkanthattu end. "There is no caution board alerting road users to go slow despite being an accident prone zone. Reflectors and lights are missing at the diversion, where hundreds of vehicles pass each day. The lesser visibility of the stone blocks, kept near Mudukkukadu for diverting vehicles approaching the VOC port from fisheries college side, has been causing accidents in late hours. "The district administration installed reflectors on the road after repeated accidents and complaints to CM. However, signage and caution boards need to be in place," he added. A motorist said accidents are frequent at the roundabout in late hours due to the large influx of heavy vehicles. "A traffic police personnel was appointed after a bus accident a few months ago, however, there is no one to regulate the traffic now," said the salt pan worker. Pinning the blame on the flyover construction work, Ramalakshmi of Mudukkukadu village said school students and workers face difficulties to reach their village through the NH. A school student was hit by the fast-moving vehicle a couple of days ago, she added. When asked, NHAI Project Director A Raut said steps will be taken to control the accidents. The project will be completed by March, he added.