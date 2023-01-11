Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi: NH prone to accidents as construction of flyover progresses

An activist, Ameer Jan, said the accidents frequently happen at Mudukkukadu end and Veeranayakkanthattu end.

Published: 11th January 2023 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Highway

Image used for representational purpose only.(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: In the wake of repeated accidents at Tiruchendur roundabout on the harbour express highway, commuters have urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure proper implementation of traffic regulations. Owing to the construction of a flyover at the roundabout, vehicles plying on Kamaraj college - Tiruchendur road and the Madurai-VOC Port NH have been diverted.

An activist, Ameer Jan, said the accidents frequently happen at Mudukkukadu end and Veeranayakkanthattu end. "There is no caution board alerting road users to go slow despite being an accident prone zone. Reflectors and lights are missing at the diversion, where hundreds of vehicles pass each day. The lesser visibility of the stone blocks, kept near Mudukkukadu for diverting vehicles approaching the VOC port from fisheries college side, has been causing accidents in late hours.

"The district administration installed reflectors on the road after repeated accidents and complaints to CM. However, signage and caution boards need to be in place," he added.

A motorist said accidents are frequent at the roundabout in late hours due to the large influx of heavy vehicles. "A traffic police personnel was appointed after a bus accident a few months ago, however, there is no one to regulate the traffic now," said the salt pan worker. Pinning the blame on the flyover construction work, Ramalakshmi of Mudukkukadu village said school students and workers face difficulties to reach their village through the NH. A school student was hit by the fast-moving vehicle a couple of days ago, she added.

When asked, NHAI Project Director A Raut said steps will be taken to control the accidents. The project will be completed by March, he added.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thoothukudi
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp