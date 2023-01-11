Union govt is okay, but not 'ondriya arasu': Guv RN Ravi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday said using the term union government to refer to the Government of India (GoI) is fine, but he cannot accept the Tamil translation ondriya arasu.

The governor said this while interacting with a batch of civil services examination candidates who will be attending interviews soon. He said the word ondriyam referred to a sub-district, and using that word to refer to the GoI could be belittling the central government. He said this while answering a question from a candidate about the row over this issue in Tamil Nadu. The DMK government has been using the phrase ondriya arasu to refer to GoI.

To a question from another candidate, the governor clarified: “If there is a difference between the central government and the state government, you are there to stand by the central government. There should be no confusion in that because the central government chooses you.”

The governor also gave a detailed account of every aspect of civil services and how the candidates should take the questions, and how to function as civil servants.

