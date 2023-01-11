Home States Tamil Nadu

Union govt is okay, but not 'ondriya arasu': Guv RN Ravi

Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday said using the term union government to refer to the Government of India (GoI) is fine, but he cannot accept the Tamil translation ondriya arasu.

Published: 11th January 2023 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

TN Governor RN Ravi

TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday said using the term union government to refer to the Government of India (GoI) is fine, but he cannot accept the Tamil translation ondriya arasu.

The governor said this while interacting with a batch of civil services examination candidates who will be attending interviews soon. He said the word ondriyam referred to a sub-district, and using that word to refer to the GoI could be belittling the central government. He said this while answering a question from a candidate about the row over this issue in Tamil Nadu. The DMK government has been using the phrase ondriya arasu to refer to GoI.

To a question from another candidate, the governor clarified: “If there is a difference between the central government and the state government, you are there to stand by the central government. There should be no confusion in that because the central government chooses you.”

The governor also gave a detailed account of every aspect of civil services and how the candidates should take the questions, and how to function as civil servants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RN Ravi
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp