Academicians flag concerns over nod for foreign universities

While the UGC claims the move aims at improving education and making India a globally attractive study destination, state private varsities remain wary. 

Published: 12th January 2023 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the University Grants Commission (UGC) recently unveiled draft norms to allow foreign universities to set up campuses in India, academicians in the state flagged concerns that the move may adversely impact the country’s higher education sector. While the UGC claims the move aims at improving education and making India a globally attractive study destination, state private varsities remain wary. 

As per the draft, foreign universities will be given autonomy to decide fee structure, admission procedure, appointments and can repatriate funds back home. Private TN varsities feel that foreign universities will take advantage of this autonomy. 

While state varsities have to follow UGC nomenclature, the draft does not provide clarity on whether these foreign ones will have to abide by the UGC regulations like exam pattern, and course structure, said G Thiruvasagam, V-C of AMET university and former president of Association of Indian Universities. “It only says that foreign universities will need a nod from UGC to set up campuses in India. The autonomy is provided to fix their fees with no cap, unlike Indian private varsities. In the name of providing foreign degrees, they will charge exorbitant fees,” he added. 

TN private universities demand a level-playing field on a par with abroad varsities. “The draft regulations say that the foreign universities will be able to repatriate funds to their parent campus but this will create an uneven playing field for Indian institutions as we are required to reinvest the surplus funds. Instead of improving the standard of education and providing quality infrastructure, many foreign varsities will set up campuses in India with the sole intention of repatriating profits,” said K Senthil Kumar, a senior administrative official of a private university.

Academicians expressed concern over the lack of clarity on quota for marginalised students on the universities’ Indian campuses. Former vice chancellor of Anna University, E Balagurusamy said the UGC’s move will affect higher education in the long run. “None of the varsities in India are in the top 200 global ranking list. UGC must focus on improving the quality of our universities rather than providing a red-carpet welcome to foreign ones. This will lead to commercialisation of the higher education sector,” he said. 

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
