AIADMK flags fall of law & order in TN, Stalin says action impartial

Stalin was replying to the AIADMK’s allegation that there was a “complete breakdown of law and order” in TN. 

Published: 12th January 2023 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam coming to Assembly. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said the DMK government took immediate action in matters relating to law-and-order issues without bias, unlike the previous AIADMK regime during which, he said, crime thrived. Stalin was replying to the AIADMK’s allegation that there was a “complete breakdown of law and order” in TN.

AIADMK MLAs on Wednesday attended the Assembly session wearing black shirts to drive home their point about the law-and-order issue. During the zero hour, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami raised the issue of two DMK men allegedly misbehaving with a woman constable during a public meeting. Speaker M Appavu, however, said the members could bring to the government’s notice any extraordinary development and ministers would respond to it. This incident took place many days ago and action had been taken. The matter was pending before a court.

Palaniswami then tried to raise other issues, but the chief minister intervened to respond to Palaniswami’s allegations. At this juncture, Palaniswami and his MLAs staged a walkout. Later, talking to reporters outside the House, he alleged that narcotics were easily available in TN, affecting students and youth. Palaniswami said he was not given sufficient time to raise more issues and, hence, AIADMK MLAs staged a walkout.

Meanwhile inside the Assembly, Stalin told the House that the two individuals who misbehaved with the woman constable were arrested within 72 hours and that the previous AIADMK regime did not take such swift action in any case. The chief minister warned of stern action against those who engage in crimes against women and women police officials. 

Referring to Palaniswami’s allegation that murders and robberies had become the order of the day, Stalin recalled many law-and-order issues that occurred during the previous AIADMK regime, including the death of 13 individuals during a protest against the Sterlite plant, the killing of a Kanniyakumari sub inspector in a shootout, the death of five persons in Paramakudi shootout, the death of four persons during Thevar Jayanthi in Madurai, Pollachi sexual assault case, the death of a father-son duo in Sathankulam, and assault on the public during Kudankulam protest.

