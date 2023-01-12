Amid calls for recalling Governor Ravi, Tamil Nadu government apprises President Murmu

By PTI

NEW DELHI/CHENNAI: Amidst the intense tussle between the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu and Governor RN Ravi, the state government on Thursday apprised President Droupadi Murmu over the issue and submitted a memorandum, the content of which was not disclosed immediately.

DMK Parliamentary Party leader T R Baalu told reporters in New Delhi that Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy, who led a delegation, handed over to the President what state Chief Minister M K Stalin has "written," apparently implying at some kind of a memorandum.

In his brief interaction in Tamil with reporters at the national capital, he refused to divulge the content of the communication submitted to the President, repeatedly insisting it was on behalf of the government and handed over by the TN Law Minister.

"What the TN CM said has been conveyed to the President," he said, flanked by Regupathy and Lok Sabha member A Raja.

Ravi deviating from his customary address to the state Assembly on Monday and Stalin piloting a resolution against it had deepened the already strained relations between the state government and the Raj Bhavan, who have been at loggerheads over a number of issues including the NEET exemption to Tamil Nadu.

The chorus for Ravi's recall have since grown stronger in the state, especially from DMK's allies, although the BJP has backed the Governor.

Incidentally, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance had in November last year also urged President Murmu to sack Ravi, alleging he had violated the oath he took under the Constitution, while levelling a series of allegations against him.

