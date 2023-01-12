Home States Tamil Nadu

Check dam in disrepair for four months sets off concerns among farmers, villagers in Perambalur

A well near the check dam also is used by the panchayat to supply potable water to the 300-odd families in the village.

Published: 12th January 2023 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

A cracked barrage across a stream in Thondapadi village

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Worried over the quantum of water loss from a damaged check dam across a stream of River Vedhanadhi, residents of Thondapadi in the district seek its immediate repair and also the strengthening of the waterbody’s banks for improving storage.

Ten years ago, the District Rural Development Agency built a check dam across a stream of the Vedhanadhi at the village in Veppanthattai block to improve the water table and also aid in irrigation of cultivation, including maize, paddy and shallot.

A well near the check dam also is used by the panchayat to supply potable water to the 300-odd families in the village. Four months ago, the check dam suffered a crack and the waterbody’s banks broke on one side, leading to water wastage. Farmers and other locals thus seek urgent repair work to be undertaken. J Velmurugan, a villager, said,

"Usually, the water stored in the check dam during the rainy season aids agriculture till summer. There will be water for at least four months. But now it is running just below the broken bank level. Due to this, less water is stored and it can be used only for two months. Groundwater can also take a hit."

Another resident, N Manickam, said, "There is a drinking well near the check dam which the panchayat utilises to provide us with potable water. As the water in the check dam decreases, water level in the well decreases. Agriculture will also be affected without enough water.

Four years ago, the authorities repaired the dam. The damage to the barrage and its banks needs to be fixed." When contacted, Veppanthattai Block Development Officer (BDO) R Sekar promised action on the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Perambalur
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp