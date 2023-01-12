Check dam in disrepair for four months sets off concerns among farmers, villagers in Perambalur

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Worried over the quantum of water loss from a damaged check dam across a stream of River Vedhanadhi, residents of Thondapadi in the district seek its immediate repair and also the strengthening of the waterbody’s banks for improving storage.

Ten years ago, the District Rural Development Agency built a check dam across a stream of the Vedhanadhi at the village in Veppanthattai block to improve the water table and also aid in irrigation of cultivation, including maize, paddy and shallot.

A well near the check dam also is used by the panchayat to supply potable water to the 300-odd families in the village. Four months ago, the check dam suffered a crack and the waterbody’s banks broke on one side, leading to water wastage. Farmers and other locals thus seek urgent repair work to be undertaken. J Velmurugan, a villager, said,

"Usually, the water stored in the check dam during the rainy season aids agriculture till summer. There will be water for at least four months. But now it is running just below the broken bank level. Due to this, less water is stored and it can be used only for two months. Groundwater can also take a hit."

Another resident, N Manickam, said, "There is a drinking well near the check dam which the panchayat utilises to provide us with potable water. As the water in the check dam decreases, water level in the well decreases. Agriculture will also be affected without enough water.

Four years ago, the authorities repaired the dam. The damage to the barrage and its banks needs to be fixed." When contacted, Veppanthattai Block Development Officer (BDO) R Sekar promised action on the issue.

PERAMBALUR: Worried over the quantum of water loss from a damaged check dam across a stream of River Vedhanadhi, residents of Thondapadi in the district seek its immediate repair and also the strengthening of the waterbody’s banks for improving storage. Ten years ago, the District Rural Development Agency built a check dam across a stream of the Vedhanadhi at the village in Veppanthattai block to improve the water table and also aid in irrigation of cultivation, including maize, paddy and shallot. A well near the check dam also is used by the panchayat to supply potable water to the 300-odd families in the village. Four months ago, the check dam suffered a crack and the waterbody’s banks broke on one side, leading to water wastage. Farmers and other locals thus seek urgent repair work to be undertaken. J Velmurugan, a villager, said, "Usually, the water stored in the check dam during the rainy season aids agriculture till summer. There will be water for at least four months. But now it is running just below the broken bank level. Due to this, less water is stored and it can be used only for two months. Groundwater can also take a hit." Another resident, N Manickam, said, "There is a drinking well near the check dam which the panchayat utilises to provide us with potable water. As the water in the check dam decreases, water level in the well decreases. Agriculture will also be affected without enough water. Four years ago, the authorities repaired the dam. The damage to the barrage and its banks needs to be fixed." When contacted, Veppanthattai Block Development Officer (BDO) R Sekar promised action on the issue.