Coimbatore Corp to build construction debris processing plant in Vellalore

The CCMC plans to set up a C&D waste processing plant in the Vellalore dump yard. The civic body has also planned to set up collection points across the city.

Published: 12th January 2023 05:28 AM

Coimbatore Corporation

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) officials held a meeting on Wednesday with private firms and experts from across the country to set up a Construction & Demolition (C&D) waste processing plant and collection centres across the city.

Official sources said disposing C&D waste has become a huge challenge for CCMC. Despite the civic body advising public to call C&D waste handlers to dispose of the debris, many fail to do so and dump it in the open.

“In this situation, the civic body has decided to set up its own C&D waste plant in the city to process and dispose of the waste in a safe manner and recycle them as value-added products,” they added.

The CCMC plans to set up a C&D waste processing plant in the Vellalore dump yard. The civic body has also planned to set up collection points across the city. Initially, the collection points are likely to be established in Kavundampalayam and Ukkadam.

In view of this, the CCMC had invited experts from various cities, including Hyderabad, Chennai and Vizag, who have been running similar plants across the country to Coimbatore to discuss setting up a plan and detailing them on the tender process.

The meeting was chaired by the CCMC Commissioner M Prathap alongside Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila and city engineer Elangovan.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said the government has allotted `six crore for setting up the plant under the Swacch Bharath funds and a Detailed Project Report is being prepared for final approval.

“The tender for establishment, operation and maintenance of the dedicated C&D plant and collection points in the city will be floated by January 24,” she added.

