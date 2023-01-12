Home States Tamil Nadu

Dharmapuri sportspersons demand synthetic track in govt stadium

A 17-year-old athlete told TNIE, “Currently, the stadium only has a mud track, and training becomes extremely difficult.

Published: 12th January 2023 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Atheletics

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Sportspersons have urged the state government to improve the facilities in the district sports stadium. A sportsman who trains in the stadium said, “Due to heavy rains this year athletes were unable to practice as the mud tracks had become slushy. Setting up a synthetic track would help us.”

A 17-year-old athlete told TNIE, “Currently, the stadium only has a mud track, and training becomes extremely difficult. Moreover, when it rains, the track becomes slushy and it disrupts the training. We urge the administration to improve the stadium due to which the progress of the athletes will improve.”

A physical director from the school education department said, “Recently a state level sports and athletic event was held in Dharmapuri, but the stadium was not used due to its poor condition and the event was organized in a private venue.

Without a proper synthetic court, it becomes difficult for the athletes to practise. Also, as synthetic courts are used for national and international sporting events, setting up the same in the stadium will prepare the athletes practising here for bigger events.” District Sports Officer Santhi could not be reached for a comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmapuri
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp