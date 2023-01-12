Dharmapuri sportspersons demand synthetic track in govt stadium

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Sportspersons have urged the state government to improve the facilities in the district sports stadium. A sportsman who trains in the stadium said, “Due to heavy rains this year athletes were unable to practice as the mud tracks had become slushy. Setting up a synthetic track would help us.” A 17-year-old athlete told TNIE, “Currently, the stadium only has a mud track, and training becomes extremely difficult. Moreover, when it rains, the track becomes slushy and it disrupts the training. We urge the administration to improve the stadium due to which the progress of the athletes will improve.” A physical director from the school education department said, “Recently a state level sports and athletic event was held in Dharmapuri, but the stadium was not used due to its poor condition and the event was organized in a private venue. Without a proper synthetic court, it becomes difficult for the athletes to practise. Also, as synthetic courts are used for national and international sporting events, setting up the same in the stadium will prepare the athletes practising here for bigger events.” District Sports Officer Santhi could not be reached for a comment.