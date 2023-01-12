Home States Tamil Nadu

 Fortunate to have become a judge in India where Constitution survives: Justice PN Prakash

Advocate General (AG) Shunmugasundaram said that the judge gained expertise in criminal trial and election petitions, and nurtured 'fervent academic inclination'.

Justice PN Prakash

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Justice PN Prakash of Madras High Court on Wednesday said that he was fortunate to have become a judge in India where the Constitution survived from 1950 to 2023, drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar and his team. The people have been protecting the Constitution, he added.

The judge was delivering a speech at a function held in view of his retirement. He said he used to think about how he did not become a judge in Ukraine where judges were forced to carry arms to defend their country, or "a failed country" like Pakistan where his hero Justice Iftikhar Choundry had to fight (ex-president) Musharaff every day, and issue a habeas corpus. " Had this Constitution not been there, I would not have become a judge at all," he said.

Advocate General (AG) Shunmugasundaram said that the judge gained expertise in criminal trial and election petitions, and nurtured 'fervent academic inclination'. He made an 'indelible mark' among members of the Bar and Bench, the AG noted.

Justice Prakash had disposed of 69,190 pleas during his tenure, the AG said, adding that his judgments were characterised by "temperament, legal prowess, erudition, and logical thinking." The judge enrolled as a lawyer in 1983. He was appointed as a Madras High Court judge in 2013 and was made a permanent judge in 2015. He had been heading a division bench handling criminal cases including habeas corpus petitions and criminal appeals.

