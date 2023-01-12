Order terminating 25 Aavin employees stayed by Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday stayed the orders of Aavin dismissing 25 employees from service in certain districts in Tamil Nadu. Justice Abdul Quddhose passed the interim order after hearing pleas filed by 25 of the terminated employees. He granted the relief on the grounds that neither a notice was issued nor an opportunity was given to be heard to employees to present their case before being sacked. Aavin authorities were directed to file response to the pleas.

On January 4, the Aavin management had terminated 236 employees in the categories of manager, deputy manager, technician, executive, junior engineer, driver, and factory assistants in eight districts, citing irregularities in the appointment. They had been recruited between August 2020 and March 2021 during the previous AIADMK regime.

Of them, 25 employees, including D Elumalai of Tiruvannamalai, filed writ petitions challenging the termination. Elumalai said the termination order showed “non-application of mind” as the authority concerned considered him a temporary employee, but he was a regular employee appointed after the due selection process.

The cancellation of appointment is arbitrary, illegal, and unconstitutional and the impugned order violates natural justice, the petitioner stated. Moreover, none of the order proceedings has been furnished to him, he added.

Elumalai added that it is the respondent authorities’ bounden duty to provide opportunity to the petitioner before passing the impugned order. Further, he stated the general manager of the district cooperative society was not empowered to issue the termination order. Only the commissioner of milk production and dairy development was the competent authority.

The matter was posted to March 17 for further hearing.

Fortunate to become judge in India: Prakash

Chennai: Justice PN Prakash of Madras HC on Wednesday said he was fortunate to have become a judge in India where the Constitution survived from 1950 to 2023, drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar and his team. The judge was delivering a speech at a function held in view of his retirement. He said he used to think about how he did not become a judge in Ukraine where judges were forced to carry arms to defend their country, or “a failed country” like Pakistan where Justice Iftikhar Choundry had to fight (ex-president) Musharaff, and issue a habeas corpus.

“Had this Constitution not been there, I wouldn’t have become a judge at all,” he said. AG Shunmugasundaram said the judge gained expertise in criminal trial and poll pleas’. Full story on www.new indianexpress.com

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday stayed the orders of Aavin dismissing 25 employees from service in certain districts in Tamil Nadu. Justice Abdul Quddhose passed the interim order after hearing pleas filed by 25 of the terminated employees. He granted the relief on the grounds that neither a notice was issued nor an opportunity was given to be heard to employees to present their case before being sacked. Aavin authorities were directed to file response to the pleas. On January 4, the Aavin management had terminated 236 employees in the categories of manager, deputy manager, technician, executive, junior engineer, driver, and factory assistants in eight districts, citing irregularities in the appointment. They had been recruited between August 2020 and March 2021 during the previous AIADMK regime. Of them, 25 employees, including D Elumalai of Tiruvannamalai, filed writ petitions challenging the termination. Elumalai said the termination order showed “non-application of mind” as the authority concerned considered him a temporary employee, but he was a regular employee appointed after the due selection process. The cancellation of appointment is arbitrary, illegal, and unconstitutional and the impugned order violates natural justice, the petitioner stated. Moreover, none of the order proceedings has been furnished to him, he added. Elumalai added that it is the respondent authorities’ bounden duty to provide opportunity to the petitioner before passing the impugned order. Further, he stated the general manager of the district cooperative society was not empowered to issue the termination order. Only the commissioner of milk production and dairy development was the competent authority. The matter was posted to March 17 for further hearing. Fortunate to become judge in India: Prakash Chennai: Justice PN Prakash of Madras HC on Wednesday said he was fortunate to have become a judge in India where the Constitution survived from 1950 to 2023, drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar and his team. The judge was delivering a speech at a function held in view of his retirement. He said he used to think about how he did not become a judge in Ukraine where judges were forced to carry arms to defend their country, or “a failed country” like Pakistan where Justice Iftikhar Choundry had to fight (ex-president) Musharaff, and issue a habeas corpus. “Had this Constitution not been there, I wouldn’t have become a judge at all,” he said. AG Shunmugasundaram said the judge gained expertise in criminal trial and poll pleas’. Full story on www.new indianexpress.com