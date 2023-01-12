Rameswaram railway station to sport airport-like infra: Southern Railway

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Southern Railway has commenced the renovation of Rameswaram railway station, as part of the flagship station redevelopment programme. Rameswaram railway station features is among the nine stations taken up by the zone for redevelopment in the first phase.



Rameswaram Railway Station (RMM) acts as a terminus, an end station, to the Madurai- Rameswaram line. The NSG-3 category station witnesses an average passenger footfall of 9,000 daily, which increases during festival days. The station is prominently located on the Pamban Island and is about 40 km from Mannar in Sri Lanka. The engineering, procurement and construction contract was awarded to Sabari Constructions-M/s URC Constructions Joint Venture on September 22, 2022 at a cost of `90.20 crore with a time frame of 18 months for completion of the project.



TUV India Private Limited, Mumbai have been tasked with the work of Project Management services (PMS) at a cost of `4.41 crore. The PMS consultant is responsible for monitoring and execution of the project. According to railway officials, the two terminal buildings are to come up at the eastern and northern side. The architecture of the terminals will reflect contemporary adaptation of the traditional architecture of Rameswaram temple.



The proposed east terminal building, with a total built up area of 7,158 sq m, is planned as a two-storey structure. However, the foundation will be made as a G+6 (Ground floor + 6 floors) structure for future requirement. The northern terminal will be a single-storey structure and is planned to be used exclusively for administration offices and other departments.



The existing platforms will undergo a complete revamp to match the aesthetics and ambience of the new station buildings. Further, dedicated parking facilities, RPF block, new substation building with rest rooms, staff quarters and new parcel office with separate entry for passengers is expected to be constructed.



Speaking about the status of the project, B Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer of Southern railways, said, "Preliminary works such as mapping of existing assets, topographical survey, geotechnical investigation, tree inventory and a joint inventory of movable and immovable assets have been completed. Drone video survey of existing assets has also been completed. Construction of offices for contractors and setting up of the batching plant are in progress and the PMS consultant has commenced work. Right of way, which is the legal right to carry out the work, has been handed over at 11 locations to the EPC contractor. A series of meetings are being held with the stakeholders of the project."

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Southern Railway has commenced the renovation of Rameswaram railway station, as part of the flagship station redevelopment programme. Rameswaram railway station features is among the nine stations taken up by the zone for redevelopment in the first phase. Rameswaram Railway Station (RMM) acts as a terminus, an end station, to the Madurai- Rameswaram line. The NSG-3 category station witnesses an average passenger footfall of 9,000 daily, which increases during festival days. The station is prominently located on the Pamban Island and is about 40 km from Mannar in Sri Lanka. The engineering, procurement and construction contract was awarded to Sabari Constructions-M/s URC Constructions Joint Venture on September 22, 2022 at a cost of `90.20 crore with a time frame of 18 months for completion of the project. TUV India Private Limited, Mumbai have been tasked with the work of Project Management services (PMS) at a cost of `4.41 crore. The PMS consultant is responsible for monitoring and execution of the project. According to railway officials, the two terminal buildings are to come up at the eastern and northern side. The architecture of the terminals will reflect contemporary adaptation of the traditional architecture of Rameswaram temple. The proposed east terminal building, with a total built up area of 7,158 sq m, is planned as a two-storey structure. However, the foundation will be made as a G+6 (Ground floor + 6 floors) structure for future requirement. The northern terminal will be a single-storey structure and is planned to be used exclusively for administration offices and other departments. The existing platforms will undergo a complete revamp to match the aesthetics and ambience of the new station buildings. Further, dedicated parking facilities, RPF block, new substation building with rest rooms, staff quarters and new parcel office with separate entry for passengers is expected to be constructed. Speaking about the status of the project, B Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer of Southern railways, said, "Preliminary works such as mapping of existing assets, topographical survey, geotechnical investigation, tree inventory and a joint inventory of movable and immovable assets have been completed. Drone video survey of existing assets has also been completed. Construction of offices for contractors and setting up of the batching plant are in progress and the PMS consultant has commenced work. Right of way, which is the legal right to carry out the work, has been handed over at 11 locations to the EPC contractor. A series of meetings are being held with the stakeholders of the project."