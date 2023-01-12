Raze illegal portion of apartment in Tiruchy: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that ‘planned development’ will remain a pipe dream if government officials fail to take action against unauthorised construction, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered the demolition of the unauthorised portion of a four-storey apartment at Uyyakondan village in Srirangam, Tiruchy.

A Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad, which passed the order, directed the state government to take departmental action against the officials, who failed to stop the unauthorised construction despite several directions issued by the court, within six months. The promoter, Chendur Homes Private Limited, who built the unauthorised construction, should pay compensation or provide alternative accommodation to those who bought flats in the apartment, within six weeks, the Bench added and posted the case after six weeks for reporting compliance.

The order was passed in a plea filed by G Shanmugasundar of Chennai, who jointly owned the land with his brother. According to Shanmugasundar, his brother and the promoter built the four-storey apartment, containing 92 flats, by deviating from the approved building plan. The plan approval was granted only for 59,708 sq.ft, but the construction was made to an extent of 98,572 sq.ft, he said.

The parking area and common area were converted into commercial areas and the EB transformer was situated on a public road instead of the area earmarked in the building plan, he alleged.

Criticising the ‘callous attitude’ of the officials in not taking action against the above violation despite many court orders since 2018, the judges observed, “Several enactments are set in stone to achieve ‘planned development’ in the city.

However, the same will remain a pipe dream, due to unauthorised construction by builders and failure of officials to take subsequent action. Without strict enforcement of building norms, even the courts will be unable to issue directives to help beneficiaries or owners of the building, who have purchased the property for a valuable consideration, ignorant of the deviations in construction.”

