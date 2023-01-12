Home States Tamil Nadu

Raze illegal portion of apartment in Tiruchy: Madras HC

HC says planned development will remain pipe dream due to unauthorised construction, lack of official action

Published: 12th January 2023 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that ‘planned development’ will remain a pipe dream if government officials fail to take action against unauthorised construction, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered the demolition of the unauthorised portion of a four-storey apartment at Uyyakondan village in Srirangam, Tiruchy.

A Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad, which passed the order, directed the state government to take departmental action against the officials, who failed to stop the unauthorised construction despite several directions issued by the court, within six months. The promoter,  Chendur Homes Private Limited, who built the unauthorised construction, should pay compensation or provide alternative accommodation to those who bought flats in the apartment, within six weeks, the Bench added and posted the case after six weeks for reporting compliance.

The order was passed in a plea filed by G Shanmugasundar of Chennai, who jointly owned the land with his brother. According to Shanmugasundar, his brother and the promoter built the four-storey apartment, containing 92 flats, by deviating from the approved building plan. The plan approval was granted only for 59,708 sq.ft, but the construction was made to an extent of 98,572 sq.ft, he said.  

The parking area and common area were converted into commercial areas and the EB transformer was situated on a public road instead of the area earmarked in the building plan, he alleged.

Criticising the ‘callous attitude’ of the officials in not taking action against the above violation despite many court orders since 2018, the judges observed, “Several enactments are set in stone to achieve ‘planned development’ in the city.

However, the same will remain a pipe dream, due to unauthorised construction by builders and failure of officials to take subsequent action. Without strict enforcement of building norms, even the courts will be unable to issue directives to help beneficiaries or owners of the building, who have purchased the property for a valuable consideration, ignorant of the deviations in construction.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy Madras High Court
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp