Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Runner-up’ seeks first prize for ’21 Alanganallur jallikattu

“The first prize was given to Kannan from Virattipathu for taming 13 bulls. However, he took part in the event by impersonation.

Published: 12th January 2023 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Palamedu Jallikattu

Jallikattu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Secretary of Tamil Nadu Jallikattu Training Centre in Melur, Karuppanan, who was the runner up of 2021 Alanganallur jallikattu event,  requested Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar to hand over the first prize of the 2021 event to Karuppanan.

“The first prize was given to Kannan from Virattipathu for taming 13 bulls. However, he took part in the event by impersonation. I tamed nine bulls by following all norms and guidelines. Till now, the prize was not distributed to me,” he said, adding that The Madurai Bench of Madras HC had ordered the committee to do so. 

‘Give quota for transpersons’
Urging the Collector on Wednesday to allow jallikattu bulls of transpersons to take part in the event, Keerthana, a transwoman, said they are rearing over 10 bulls. In the petition, Keerthana said only three bulls owned by transpersons were allowed to participate last year due to online registration. Further, she sought the collector to give preference or some kind of reservation to the rearing bulls of transpersons for the event. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
jallikattu
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp