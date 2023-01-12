‘Runner-up’ seeks first prize for ’21 Alanganallur jallikattu

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Secretary of Tamil Nadu Jallikattu Training Centre in Melur, Karuppanan, who was the runner up of 2021 Alanganallur jallikattu event, requested Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar to hand over the first prize of the 2021 event to Karuppanan.

“The first prize was given to Kannan from Virattipathu for taming 13 bulls. However, he took part in the event by impersonation. I tamed nine bulls by following all norms and guidelines. Till now, the prize was not distributed to me,” he said, adding that The Madurai Bench of Madras HC had ordered the committee to do so.

‘Give quota for transpersons’

Urging the Collector on Wednesday to allow jallikattu bulls of transpersons to take part in the event, Keerthana, a transwoman, said they are rearing over 10 bulls. In the petition, Keerthana said only three bulls owned by transpersons were allowed to participate last year due to online registration. Further, she sought the collector to give preference or some kind of reservation to the rearing bulls of transpersons for the event.

MADURAI: Secretary of Tamil Nadu Jallikattu Training Centre in Melur, Karuppanan, who was the runner up of 2021 Alanganallur jallikattu event, requested Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar to hand over the first prize of the 2021 event to Karuppanan. “The first prize was given to Kannan from Virattipathu for taming 13 bulls. However, he took part in the event by impersonation. I tamed nine bulls by following all norms and guidelines. Till now, the prize was not distributed to me,” he said, adding that The Madurai Bench of Madras HC had ordered the committee to do so. ‘Give quota for transpersons’ Urging the Collector on Wednesday to allow jallikattu bulls of transpersons to take part in the event, Keerthana, a transwoman, said they are rearing over 10 bulls. In the petition, Keerthana said only three bulls owned by transpersons were allowed to participate last year due to online registration. Further, she sought the collector to give preference or some kind of reservation to the rearing bulls of transpersons for the event.