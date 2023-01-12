Seruthur fishermen strike enters Day 10 over fisher's death

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Ten days have passed by since the fisherfolk of Seruthur in the district put out to sea but they remain undeterred in their fight for bringing to book those responsible for the death of their fellow fishermen in a boat collision earlier this month.

According to sources, K Rajendran (55) of Seruthur was on January 2 fishing along with two others in a motorised boat about 12 nautical miles off Kodiyakarai coast when a mechanised boat from Akkaraipettai, which was trawling in that direction, rammed his boat at high speed.

While Ellappan and Murugavel who were on the damaged boat with Rajendran were rescued alive, the latter succumbed to injuries. Around 500 fishing boats remain berthed at Seruthur since then in protest against the incident that claimed Rajendran’s life. K Selvam, a representative from Seruthur panchayat, said, “It has been ten days since Rajendran was killed.

The police have not arrested those who rammed a fishing boat from our village that killed Rajendran. We are on strike condemning the lack of action against the reckless trawling which claimed his life.” P Samaikannu, the president of the fisherman cooperative society in Seruthur, said, “Rajendran's son may have to drop out of studies.

There has been no announcement of relief from the government. We demand speedy action.” While a case has been registered at the marine police station in Vedaranyam, a CSG official said the onus of arresting the suspects is on the law and order police unit. When contacted, an official at the Vedaranyam Town Police Station told TNIE that the fisherfolk in Akkaraipettai and Seruthur are working to settle the matter among themselves.

NAGAPATTINAM: Ten days have passed by since the fisherfolk of Seruthur in the district put out to sea but they remain undeterred in their fight for bringing to book those responsible for the death of their fellow fishermen in a boat collision earlier this month. According to sources, K Rajendran (55) of Seruthur was on January 2 fishing along with two others in a motorised boat about 12 nautical miles off Kodiyakarai coast when a mechanised boat from Akkaraipettai, which was trawling in that direction, rammed his boat at high speed. While Ellappan and Murugavel who were on the damaged boat with Rajendran were rescued alive, the latter succumbed to injuries. Around 500 fishing boats remain berthed at Seruthur since then in protest against the incident that claimed Rajendran’s life. K Selvam, a representative from Seruthur panchayat, said, “It has been ten days since Rajendran was killed. The police have not arrested those who rammed a fishing boat from our village that killed Rajendran. We are on strike condemning the lack of action against the reckless trawling which claimed his life.” P Samaikannu, the president of the fisherman cooperative society in Seruthur, said, “Rajendran's son may have to drop out of studies. There has been no announcement of relief from the government. We demand speedy action.” While a case has been registered at the marine police station in Vedaranyam, a CSG official said the onus of arresting the suspects is on the law and order police unit. When contacted, an official at the Vedaranyam Town Police Station told TNIE that the fisherfolk in Akkaraipettai and Seruthur are working to settle the matter among themselves.