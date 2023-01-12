Tenkasi collector defies political pressure over selection of village assistants

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Putting an end to speculations that the posts of village assistants were being filled as per the directions of the district DMK party unit, District Collector P Akash released the list of selected candidates on Wednesday.

"The candidates for the 53 village assistant posts in eight taluks of Tenkasi district have been selected transparently as per the rules mentioned in the G.O., 574 of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department," Akash said. A video footage, in which DMK district secretary P Sivapadmanathan can be heard telling the partymen that their son, son-in-laws, and granddaughters, will be considered for the list caused an uproar on Monday.



The AIADMK district unit, and state BJP President K Annamalai condemned the ruling party with regard to the video. Annamalai demanded Chief Minister MK Stalin to take action against the DMK functionary. "Akash had ordered Tahsildars to videograph the entire process of the interview to ensure that the right candidates were selected. He did not bow to the pressure of the DMK district unit, which expected him to pick the candidates of their choice," said a higher official from the revenue department.

TENKASI: Putting an end to speculations that the posts of village assistants were being filled as per the directions of the district DMK party unit, District Collector P Akash released the list of selected candidates on Wednesday. "The candidates for the 53 village assistant posts in eight taluks of Tenkasi district have been selected transparently as per the rules mentioned in the G.O., 574 of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department," Akash said. A video footage, in which DMK district secretary P Sivapadmanathan can be heard telling the partymen that their son, son-in-laws, and granddaughters, will be considered for the list caused an uproar on Monday. The AIADMK district unit, and state BJP President K Annamalai condemned the ruling party with regard to the video. Annamalai demanded Chief Minister MK Stalin to take action against the DMK functionary. "Akash had ordered Tahsildars to videograph the entire process of the interview to ensure that the right candidates were selected. He did not bow to the pressure of the DMK district unit, which expected him to pick the candidates of their choice," said a higher official from the revenue department.