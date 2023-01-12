Thoothukudi Corporation urges traders, merchants desist from using plastics

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: In the run-up to the Pongal festival, the Thoothukudi corporation has appealed to traders' associations to desist from selling plastic carry bags considering how it has been causing a lot of pollution.



In consultation with the traders, Mayor NP Jegan said huge piles of plastic carry bags and polythene covers are still seen at the corporation dump yard. "The polythene bags are causing drainage blocks and are detrimental to cattle.

Around 15 to 20 tonnes out of 180 tonnes of waste generated from the 60 wards of the corporation are plastic waste. Among this, six tonnes of waste are non-recyclable plastics, which include polythene materials such as multi-layered chocolate wrappers. Generally, the banned polythene materials are supplied to private cement industries in compliance with the Solid Waste Management Act. During the festive seasons, including Christmas, New Year, and Pongal, the corporation authorities have stepped up the vigil to curb the circulation of banned polythene products," he added.



Speaking to TNIE, a sanitary officer said though only one-third of banned single-use plastic bags, paper cups, and plastic pouches are generated at present in comparison to three years ago, the civic body faces the challenge of curbing the increased generation of left-over packaged food, grocery covers and products supplied by supermarkets and big corporates.



Meanwhile, the traders rued that they are losing the retail business to the corporates as the latter had started supplying the packed products in varying quantities.



Thoothukudi town central traders association president Vinayagamoorthy, and other traders, including Baskar, Rajalingam, Chokkalingam, Raja, and Velmurugan were present at the meeting.

