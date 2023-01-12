TN Assembly unanimously adopts Stalin’s resolution, demands revival of Sethusamudram canal project

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly today unanimously adopted a resolution moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin urging the Union Government to implement the Sethusamudram canal project immediately without any further delay. They also mentioned that the Tamil Nadu government would provide all cooperation for the implementation of the project

In an unexpected move, BJP floor leader Nainar Nagenthran said he would support the project if it is implemented without damaging the Rama Sethu, believed to have been built by Lord Rama.

AIADMK MLA Pollachi V Jayaraman said the pros and cons of this project should be studied, and if it is useful for the people, it can be implemented. The Government should also take into account the verdict to be delivered in the Sethusamudram project case, which is being heard. Deputy Leader of the Opposition, O Panneerselvam, supported the resolution saying the project should be implemented by setting right certain shortcomings already reported.

The PMK and the allies of the DMK - Congress, VCK, CPM, CPI, MDMK, KDMK, MMK, and TVK supported the resolution.

Moving the resolution, Stalin said the Sethusamudram Project is essential for strengthening the economic development of Tamil Nadu and India.

“This great project was originally conceived in the year 1860 by Commander Taylor at the cost of Rs.50 lakh. Subsequently, the project has been studied for years and designed by various technical experts like Dr A Ramasamy Mudaliar from Tamil Nadu in the year 1955, the Union Cabinet meeting held during 1963, and the high-level Committee under the Chairmanship of Dr Nagendra Singh, ICS in 1964. Various alignments were evaluated, and project reports were prepared to implement the scheme without detriment to the environment,” the resolution recalled.

During the National Democratic Alliance Government, the then Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, permitted conducting a feasibility study of the project. At that time, the project's alignment was finalised. Then, subsequently, the United Progressive Alliance Government led by Congress assumed office at the Centre.

During the United Progressive Government at the Centre, in which the DMK had participated when Dr Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, this project was sanctioned in the year 2004. In the august presence of M Karunanidhi and the president of United Progressive Alliance, Sonia Gandhi, this project was inaugurated on July 2, 2005, by Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

The resolution said if this project is implemented, it will uplift the economy of Tamil Nadu, particularly flourish in the Southern districts and ensure employment opportunities for the youth of Tamil Nadu. However, when this project work was being carried out, a stumbling block was created. On the same rationale upon which these hurdles were built, now the Union Minister stated in the Parliament that "it would be very difficult to say about the type of structure seen in the Rameswaram Coast."

“Given the current stand of the Union Government, this House expresses concern that the continued delay in the execution of this Project will be a stumbling block to the development and growth of Tamil Nadu,” the resolution said.

“This august House is of the considered view that the attempts to further delay the implementation of this project by certain forces are against the interest of our Nation's growth. Considering this, this House resolves that the Union Government should immediately come forward to implement this important Sethusamudram project without any further delay and that the Government of Tamil Nadu would provide all cooperation for the implementation of the project,” the resolution added.

