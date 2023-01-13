9,699 bulls, 5,399 tamers register for jallikattu in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A total of 9,699 bulls and 5,399 tamers have registered online for participating in the jallikattu in Avaniyapuram, Palamedu, and Alanganallur in the district. Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar has advised the bull owners and tamers of the participating bulls to register online by Thursday 5 pm. All registered participants' certificates and other documents will be verified and tokens for participating in the jallikattu will be released online, which the tamers and bull owners can download from the website. In Avaniyapuram, Palamedu, and Alanganallur, jallikattu will be held on January 15, 16, and 17 respectively. The collector added that Tasmac in the areas will remain closed on these days.



Pongal special trains



In view of the Pongal festival, Southern Railway has announced Pongal special trains to accommodate the extra rush during the festival days. Train No. 06049 Tambaram - Tirunelveli Special Fare Special will leave Tambaram at 10.20 pm on January 14 (Saturday) and reach Tirunelveli at 09.00 am the next day (1 Service). In the return direction, train no. 06050 Tirunelveli - Tambaram Superfast Special Fare Special will leave Tirunelveli at 5.50 pm on January 18 (Wednesday) and reach Tambaram at 04.10 am the next day (1 Service). These trains will halt at Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vridhachalam, Tiruchy, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sattur and Kovilpatti. Advance Reservations for the above Special Fare Special will open at 8 am on January 13.

