Adi Dravidar officer added to jallikattu committee

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Madurai collector to include the district adi dravidar welfare officer as one of the members of the organising committee conducting the jallikattu event at Avaniyapuram on January 15.

A Bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar also directed the revenue divisional officer of Melur to convene a meeting on Friday at the collectorate with the representatives of all communities to decide on constituting an advisory committee for the jallikattu.

They further directed the authorities to adhere to the guidelines issued by the HC in a similar case in 2020. The judges passed the order while disposing two petitions filed by KT Kalyanasundaram of Aadhi Thamilar Makkal Katchi and M Muniyasamy of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, citing non-representation of SC community in the Avaniyapuram jallikattu organising committee.

The committee, headed by Melur RDO, earlier consisted of representatives from police, animal husbandry, PWD, HR and CE, tourism, among others. Now, the district Adi dravidar welfare officer has been added to the list.

The petitioners also requested the court to direct the authorities to form an advisory committee comprising representatives of all communities, similar to the ones constituted in Palamedu and Alanganallur. Hearing it, the judges warned that the petitioners should not create any law and order problem during the meeting.

