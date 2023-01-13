Boarding school correspondent arrested for hitting minor student

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 49-year-old correspondent of a boarding school near Rajapalayam has been booked under juvenile justice act on Wednesday for hitting a student. Sources said on Monday, the 1098 child helpline received a call stating that the correspondent, GA Silister, of a trust's boarding school has hit and tortured a 13-year-old student studying in the school.

A 12-second video clip purported to prove the claim was also sent to the authorities. "As per the directions of the child protection officer, officials went to the school and conducted an inquiry with the student on Wednesday. During the interrogation, it was revealed that the student raised his voice against the correspondent when he was asked to study.

In return, the correspondent abused the student and hit him using a stick. He further threatened the student not to reveal the incident to anyone," added sources. A case has been registered against the correspondent, who confessed to the crime, under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. "The correspondent has been arrested and remanded and the child is being taken care of by the child protection unit," police said.

