Cybercrime police arrested online market company staff

District cyber crime police arrested an employee of an online market company from  Chennai on Thursday for allegedly cheating a man of over Rs 6 lakh in a computer parts sale.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

According to sources, Anand from Chemmanvilai in Kanniyakumari, had contacted an employee of an online marketing company that sells computer parts. "Anand was asked to pay Rs 14 lakh for his purchase of computer parts, following which he paid a total of Rs 14,07,000 in several installments.

However, despite paying Rs 14 lakh to the salesman, Anand said he received only Rs 1 lakh worth of computer parts, and around Rs 7.40 lakh was refunded to his bank account. When the employee failed to return the remaining money, Anand submitted a petition to Kanniyakumari district SP Hari Kiran Prasad, who instructed the district cyber crime police to take action," sources added.

Based on the order, Cyber Crime Police Inspector Vasanthi, under the supervision of Cyber Crime ADSP Rajendran, registered a case against the online marketing employee, a native of Chennai.

