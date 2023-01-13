Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK's goal is to eradicate use of drugs from TN: Stalin

Stalin accused the previous AIADMK regime of doing little to curb drug peddling in TN and said he had directed officials to take stringent action against those involved in illegal sale of drugs.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at an event in Chennai. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin on Thursday said the DMK-led state government’s goal was to eradicate narcotics from TN. He was responding to Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami’s claim on drug availability in TN.

Stalin accused the previous AIADMK regime of doing little to curb drug peddling in TN and said he had directed officials to take stringent action against those involved in illegal sale of drugs. Elaborating on the steps taken by the incumbent government, Stalin said his government launched a massive operation against ganja in March last year and followed it up by holding meetings with district authorities for the first time in Tamil Nadu in August 2022.

“On January 3, while taking stock of the situation, I directed officials concerned to oppose bail to drug peddlers, freeze their bank accounts and attach their properties. The drive against drugs was further intensified and FIR is being filed now,” the chief minister said and underlined: “No chief minister has chaired a meeting with district authorities to curb drug peddling.”

Elaborating on the action taken during anti-drug operations, he said 50,875 accused were arrested and 11.59 lakh kg of gutka seized. About 12,294 cases were registered against drug peddlers while 17,280 suspects were arrested in connection with ganja cases.

