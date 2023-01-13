Home States Tamil Nadu

Eight-century-old temple stones, pillars in Rajapalayam under restoration

Shanthalingam, an archaeologist from the Pandya Nadu Centre for Historical Research, said the Pandya Kings built the temple built eight centuries ago.

Published: 13th January 2023 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Efforts are on to restore and patch up 800-year-old stone walls and pillars of the Paravai Annam Kaathar Kovil near Rajapalayam New Bus Stand. Over 25 fragments of inscriptions were observed on the stones, but the complete message could not be ascertained since the portions were in disrepair.

Shanthalingam, an archaeologist from the Pandya Nadu Centre for Historical Research, said the Pandya Kings built the temple built eight centuries ago. "Just the sanctum sanctorum was renovated once, and the whole structure had been in ruins. Last week, the temple stones and pillars were dug up from the ground using earthmovers. The remnants, which point to the existence of a larger temple at the site, were sorted out by temple management committee chairman Vellathurai and other members," he added.

The unearthed fragments are being unified now to make full sense of the inscriptions. According to Kandhasamy, assistant professor from the history department at Rajapalayam Raju's College, the inscriptions reveal that the area where the ancient temple is located used to be known as Venmpaikudi Naatu Karunkulamana Sathavasaganallur. Pandya Nadu Centre for Historical Research and the postgraduate and history research centre at Raju's College were involved in the fieldwork at the site.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajapalayam
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp