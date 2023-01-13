Kin of Tamils who die at work outside TN to get pension

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced monthly pension for the families of those Tamilians who die while working in other states and countries. Speaking at an event organised to celebrate Day of Non-Resident Tamils on Thursday, Stalin said a website providing information on people working in other states will also be launched.

The other new initiatives announced by the Chief Minister include research on migration of Tamils and its documentation. He said as many as 200 students of Tamil orgin will be selected and taken for a cultural tour in the state to ensure they stay connected to the roots.

He also assured that the state government will continue to protect the interests of the Tamils across the world through welfare schemes. “We have cities like Poompuhar, Korkai and Thondi which could be compared to historically significant cities like Rome and Athens. We have had relations with several countries since ancient times,” he said.

The Chief Minister also heaped praise on the non-resident Tamils for their research capability and high quality of work. “Like there are two sides to a coin, there are also instances of people getting cheated while going abroad for work. Considering this, former CM Karunanidhi had tried to start a separate department for the welfare of non-resident Tamils and it was part of DMK’s election manifesto in 2011,” he said.

After coming to power after 10 years, DMK has fulfilled that promise and created a separate ministry for their welfare, he said. “This apart, we have also announced that January 12 will be Non-Resident Tamils day to recognise various Tamil associations and bring them together. We have also allotted `1 crore to create simple books for learning Tamil language. A non-resident Tamil welfare board has also been formed to implement several welfare measures,” he said.

The event was jointly organised by the non-resident Tamils welfare department and Tamil Virtual Academy. Over500 students from across the world, who were present, participated in speech competitions, Bharathiyar poetry recitation and Tirukural quiz.

