Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai: Central prison inmates start sale of shirts for Pongal

Based on the direction of DGP Prisons Amaraesh Pujari, Madurai range DIG D Pazhani had ordered the authorities in Madurai Central Prison to carry forward the same.

Published: 13th January 2023 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

An elderly woman with her Pongal gift hamper | file photo

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Prison Bazaar of Madurai Central Prison has started the sale of shirts, stitched by its inmates, from Thursday. According to sources, the prison department imparts vocational training to the inmates in keeping with the government policy of reformation and rehabilitation.

Based on the direction of DGP Prisons Amaraesh Pujari, Madurai range DIG D Pazhani had ordered the authorities in Madurai Central Prison to carry forward the same. "Eleven of the inmates stitched around 600 shirts ahead of Pongal season.

A total of 100 shirts ranging from Rs 300 to Rs 550 were displayed at the prison bazaar. The remaining 500 shirts have already been sent to Chennai for display and sale at government exhibitions. The making of Madurai Sungudi saree and Lungi is underway. It will soon be put up for sale," said an official from prison. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pongal Madurai
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp