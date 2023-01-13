Madurai: Central prison inmates start sale of shirts for Pongal

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Prison Bazaar of Madurai Central Prison has started the sale of shirts, stitched by its inmates, from Thursday. According to sources, the prison department imparts vocational training to the inmates in keeping with the government policy of reformation and rehabilitation.

Based on the direction of DGP Prisons Amaraesh Pujari, Madurai range DIG D Pazhani had ordered the authorities in Madurai Central Prison to carry forward the same. "Eleven of the inmates stitched around 600 shirts ahead of Pongal season.

A total of 100 shirts ranging from Rs 300 to Rs 550 were displayed at the prison bazaar. The remaining 500 shirts have already been sent to Chennai for display and sale at government exhibitions. The making of Madurai Sungudi saree and Lungi is underway. It will soon be put up for sale," said an official from prison.

MADURAI: The Prison Bazaar of Madurai Central Prison has started the sale of shirts, stitched by its inmates, from Thursday. According to sources, the prison department imparts vocational training to the inmates in keeping with the government policy of reformation and rehabilitation. Based on the direction of DGP Prisons Amaraesh Pujari, Madurai range DIG D Pazhani had ordered the authorities in Madurai Central Prison to carry forward the same. "Eleven of the inmates stitched around 600 shirts ahead of Pongal season. A total of 100 shirts ranging from Rs 300 to Rs 550 were displayed at the prison bazaar. The remaining 500 shirts have already been sent to Chennai for display and sale at government exhibitions. The making of Madurai Sungudi saree and Lungi is underway. It will soon be put up for sale," said an official from prison.