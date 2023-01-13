Home States Tamil Nadu

Man gets life term for sexually assaulting daughter

Meanwhile, his 17-year-old daughter wanted to meet him in 2011, and hence she was brought to Tirunelveli where the man attempted to molest her.

Published: 13th January 2023 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault, Child Abuse

(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: District Mahila court sentenced a 50-year-old man to undergo life imprisonment on Thursday for sexually assaulting his daughter. The accused, a native of Vikramasingapuram in Tirunelveli district, worked in the Valparai tea estate. He used to stay with his wife and his daughter. He got a divorce from his wife and went back to Vikramasingapuram , leaving his daughter with her mother and married another woman.

Meanwhile, his 17-year-old daughter wanted to meet him in 2011, and hence she was brought to Tirunelveli where the man attempted to molest her. Later, he took her to Valparai and kept her in confinement in few tea estates, where he sexually assaulted her many times for three months because of which she became pregnant. But, he didn't tell his ex-wife that their daughter was with him. The ex-wife filed a missing persons' complaint with the police, following which the police traced the girl.

The girl then told her mother about the sexual assault, following which she lodged a complaint with Tirunelveli police.  After an investigation, the police transferred the case to Valparai police, who booked the accused under various sections. The accused was arrested in 2018, but he got bail in 2020 and was absconding. Later, he was arrested again. The trial was held before the district Mahila court. B Jisha, the special public prosecutor appeared on behalf of the girl. Judge R Nandhinidevi pronounced the verdict on Thursday and sentenced him to life imprisonment. A penalty of Rs 2,000 was also imposed on him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sexual Assault
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp