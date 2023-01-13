No show by Tiruchy, Thanjavur mayors during Guv Ravi's visit to sets rumour mills churning

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Governor RN Ravi’s recent visit to the city en route to Tiruvaiyaru, where he attended the final day celebrations of the 176th annual Thyagaraja Aradhana, has set tongues wagging on social media as the mayors of Tiruchy and Thanjavur corporations, who had welcomed him during his earlier visits, were conspicuous by their absence this time. Against the backdrop of his face-off with the state government, Governor Ravi arrived at the international airport in Tiruchy on January 10 to attend the Thyagaraja Aradhana at Tiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur district the next day. The mayors of Tiruchy and Thanjavur, who are both elected from the DMK, however, were not present to receive him during his visit. While this has set off speculations on social media, both mayors downplayed their unavailability to receive the governor in his recent visit. Mayor of Tiruchy corporation Mu Anbalagan said, "I was not aware that the governor was visiting. I welcomed him the last time he was in the city. I was not in the aware of his plans (this time).” Thanjavur Mayor S Ramanathan said, “I was in Chennai related to department work. It (his absence) was not planned and I had no other intentions."