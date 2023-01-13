Home States Tamil Nadu

No show by Tiruchy, Thanjavur mayors during Guv Ravi's visit to sets rumour mills churning

The mayors of Tiruchy and Thanjavur, who are both elected from the DMK, however, were not present to receive him during his visit.

Published: 13th January 2023 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

TN Governor RN Ravi

TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Governor RN Ravi’s recent visit to the city en route to Tiruvaiyaru, where he attended the final day celebrations of the 176th annual Thyagaraja Aradhana, has set tongues wagging on social media as the mayors of Tiruchy and Thanjavur corporations, who had welcomed him during his earlier visits, were conspicuous by their absence this time.

Against the backdrop of his face-off with the state government, Governor Ravi arrived at the international airport in Tiruchy on January 10 to attend the Thyagaraja Aradhana at Tiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur district the next day. The mayors of Tiruchy and Thanjavur, who are both elected from the DMK, however, were not present to receive him during his visit.

While this has set off speculations on social media, both mayors downplayed their unavailability to receive the governor in his recent visit. Mayor of Tiruchy corporation Mu Anbalagan said, "I was not aware that the governor was visiting. I welcomed him the last time he was in the city. I was not in the aware of his plans (this time).” Thanjavur Mayor S Ramanathan said, “I was in Chennai related to department work. It (his absence) was not planned and I had no other intentions."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RN Ravi
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp