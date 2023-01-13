Home States Tamil Nadu

Notice to Centre, State on plea to protect Vaigai, Cauvery and Thamirabarani rivers

A Bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar issued notice and adjourned the case.

Published: 13th January 2023 05:54 AM

A woman drawing water from a waterhole in the Vaigai riverbed near Sevoor village near Ramanathapuram | Alagu

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday issued notice to the union and state government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed seeking direction to include Vaigai, Cauvery and Thamirabarani rivers of Tamil Nadu in the 'National Mission for Clean Ganga' or create a similar programme to protect the three rivers.

The litigant further wanted the court to declare the above three rivers as legal or living entities and preserve them by invoking the 'parens patriae' (parent of the nation) jurisdiction and appoint authorities from the union and state environment, forest and climate change departments and any other department as 'persons in loco parentis' (acting in the place of a parent) to protect the three rivers and their tributaries. A Bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar issued notice and adjourned the case.

The litigant K Pushpavanam, an advocate from Madurai, stated in his petition that the three rivers are lifelines of the state of Tamil Nadu but are deteriorating each day due to pollution, encroachment, illegal mining and other ecological problems. Though several directions have been issued by the high court for the conservation of these three rivers, the directions are not being implemented in an effective manner by the government due to paucity of funds, he alleged.

Further claiming that nearly Rs 30,000 crore have been allocated for the rejuvenation of River Ganga under the 'National Mission for Clean Ganga', Pushpanavam requested the court to direct the governments to create a similar special programme for the three rivers.

