Pharmacists hold protest to fill 1,350 vacancies

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Demanding Chief Minister MK Stalin to fill the 1,350 vacancies across the state, members of Tamil Nadu Government All Pharmacists Association staged a demonstration at Government Rajaji Hospital on Thursday.The association, along with pharma students, asked the government to also fill the vacancies in the drug warehouses of the DHPs (directorate of public health and preventive medicine).



They accused the government for not taking action since 2018 and sought the recruitment to be done through the MRB exam (Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board). "The students and staff who completed a diploma in pharmacy should be given the main preference in this exam. The pending incentive, which was supposed to be given to all the pharmacists during corona period, should be distributed and the old pension scheme should be followed instead of the new one," they added.



An association member, A Basakaran (60), said enough pharmacists should be appointed in government hospitals to give medicines to in-patients as well. Members of JACTO-GEO (Joint Action Council of Teachers Organisations - Government Employees Organisations) and TNGEA (Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association) also took part in the protest.

