Home States Tamil Nadu

Pork sale not banned in Nilgiris: Animal husbandry dept

"The sale of pork is prohibited only within the zone in Theppakadu where several wild boars died of African Swine Fever (ASF) recently.

Published: 13th January 2023 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Pork

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Animal husbandry department in the Nilgiris has clarified that sale of pork is not banned in the district. A senior official in the department said, "The sale of pork is prohibited only within the zone in Theppakadu where several wild boars died of African Swine Fever (ASF) recently.

However, pork can be sourced into the infected zone from places where ASF has not been reported. So, we have been restricting traders who are bringing live pigs into the district at the eight check posts including seven on the Kerala border and one on the Karnataka border."

Further, the official said they have been monitoring ten farms across the district in which as many as 1,110 pigs are maintained. So far, ASF has not been reported in domestic pigs, though 30 wild boars have died in the region, indicating the infection has not spread from wild boars, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nilgiris pork
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp