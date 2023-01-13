Home States Tamil Nadu

RPF arrests man who reported bomb in Intercity Express

"Upon receiving the information, RPF personnel conducted a search on the train with the support of a bomb squad and a sniffer dog before confirming it was a fake call.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Railway police arrested a man who made an anonymous bomb threat on January 9 for the Coimbatore-Madurai intercity express train. Sources said the staff of RPF station in Madurai received a call from an unidentified person at 7:30 pm, claiming that there was a bomb on the Intercity Express train which was moving from Coimbatore to Madurai.

"Upon receiving the information, RPF personnel conducted a search on the train with the support of a bomb squad and a sniffer dog before confirming it was a fake call. Following this, RPF police collected information attached to the mobile number, including call history and other details, which were traced to the suspect, Bose from the Melur area.

During an inquiry, it was revealed that Bose, who was a passenger on the Intercity Express on January 9, had quarreled with co-passengers. He devised the bomb threat in order to induce panic among the passengers. However, the RPF police arrested him on Thursday. He has been remanded in judicial custody.  

