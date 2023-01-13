Three students among seven held for dacoity in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A gang of seven persons was arrested on Thursday for involving in dacoity at Karumathampatti in Coimbatore. Police seized weapons and three bikes from the gang. The arrested were identified as T Rohit (20), M Vijayaraj (22), Vanjinathan (19) and P Niroshan alias Surya (23) and three minors, all from Puliyampatti near Sathyamangalam in Erode district.

Among them three are students and the other four are daily wage labourers. According to sources, during a vehicle check near Karumathampatti, police seized a few knives and sharp materials like a machete from the gang. On further investigation, the suspected said that they had been involved in dacoity at the Karumathampatti surrounding, targeting the guest workers, who were staying at temporary sheds provided by their employers.

On Tuesday night the gang allegedly burgled a mechanical equipment shop and engaged in mobile snatching. They also robbed guest workers at knifepoint, said a police officer. The CCTV footage gathered by the police from the premises of a private firm in the Karumathampatti area shows the gang entering into the quitters of the guest workers by covering their faces with clothes. Following the incidents, police collected the footage and intensified the vehicle check which helped them to nab the gang, said sources.

