Home States Tamil Nadu

TN fans enter Kerala for Ajith, Vijay flicks

Not only that, I go to watch other Tamil movies in Sultan Bathery on Saturdays and Sundays as there are no halls in our district."

Published: 13th January 2023 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

NILGIRIS: Over 400 Ajith and Vijay fans from Gudalur travelled over 45 km to Sultan Bathery in Wayanad in Kerala to watch the first day first show of Varisu and Thunivu on Wednesday due to lack of theatres in the area. While some fans hired cabs, others travelled on two-wheelers to catch their favourite actors in action.

U Nowsad, a resident of SS Nagar in Gudalur, told TNIE, "For the past 15 years, I have been watching the first day first shows of movies of both Vijay and Ajith by taking a day off from my job and travelling to Sultan Bathery where two theatres screen Tamil movies. Not only that, I go to watch other Tamil movies in Sultan Bathery on Saturdays and Sundays as there are no halls in our district."

Nowsad, a fish trader, said, "Sultan Bathery is 45 km away from here, and Ooty is 50 km away. But we prefer to go to Sultan Bathery to watch movies as the sound quality is better in theatres there than in Ooty."

R Prabhu Anand, a 32-year-old Ajith fan from Gudalur said, "It takes around four hours to reach Sultan Bathery and return, so we take the whole day off from work to watch a movie. I had to close my saloon to watch the movie, due to which I lost Rs 1,000. We could save time if theatres open in Gudalur."

Velu Rajendran (56), a news reader in a local television and literary enthusiast, said, "The Narthagi theatre used to function on the Gudalur -Calicut road till 1988. It was turned into a marriage hall due to poor patronage. Likewise, another theatre, Thangamani was closed five years before Narthagi, as a result of which people are forced to go to Kerala to watch movies. People prefer going to Ooty to avoid the hilly terrain. The state government should take steps to ensure a theatre in Gudalur not just for the sake of the locals, but for the tourists visiting the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve as well."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajith Vijay Kerala Varisu Thunivu
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp