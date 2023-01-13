TN govt borrowed Rs 1.62 lakh crore in two fiscal years: EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Thursday alleged that the DMK-led state government borrowed Rs 1.62 lakh crore in the last two fiscal years despite saving around Rs 6,025 crore by stopping government schemes and postponing benefits to employees. He was speaking in the Assembly during the debate on vote of thanks to Governor RN Ravi’s address on Monday.

EPS said state government stopped Thalikku Thangam, subsidy for purchasing two-wheelers for working women and laptops for students and postponed DA disbursement to government employees. He demanded to know why the state government borrowed Rs 1.62 lakh crore in two fiscal years despite saving Rs 6,025 crore and witnessing an increase in revenue from commercial, excise and goods-and-services taxes.

On contract nurses’ protest for regularisation of jobs, he said: “Contract nurses came forward to serve the health department during the pandemic. They risked their lives to save thousands. Considering this service, the government should regularise them.”

On farmer welfare, he alleged that the state government failed to compensate farmers for their losses owing to natural disasters such as cyclones and heavy rains. He claimed that the state government only disbursed what the union government gave as compensation, which was Rs 13,500 an acre for crop loss.

He recalled how Chief Minister MK Stalin, as the leader of the opposition, had urged the previous AIADMK-led government to provide Rs 30,000 an acre for crop losses; EPS demanded that Stalin provide the same sum as compensation to farmers.

Alleging that crop insurance schemes fell short, he said: “There are several shortcomings in assessing crop damage and providing compensation. Functionaries of farmers’ associations expressed their disappointment over non-disbursement of sufficient compensation in many areas, including 40 villages in Mayiladuthurai taluk and other areas in the delta districts.”

EPS urged TN government to give compensation under crop insurance to all affected farmers.

On Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme, EPS claimed that 80% works had been completed during the tenure of the previous AIADMK-led government and demanded to know the status of the scheme. Replying, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy said that works were delayed owing to rains and that the scheme would be completed by the end of this month.

Chief Minister MK Stalin speaking in the House | p jawahar/special arrangement

On incomplete irrigation projects, EPS said 90% of Mettur-Sarabanga lift irrigation project had been completed during the tenure of the previous AIADMK-led government and accused the DMK-led government of lethargy in completing the project. “Cauvery-Kundararu river interlinking project met the same fate; at least five districts would have benefited if the scheme had been completed in time,” he said.

On price rise, EPS listed the prices of construction materials such as cement, M-Sand and blue metal and urged the government to bring construction materials under the category of essential commodities and fulfil DMK’s poll promise. Replying, Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu said: “The increase in the prices of most construction materials is due to Ukraine-Russia war. TN government is taking steps to control the prices.”

Palaniswami listed various other poll promises of the DMK, including a hike in compensation for fisherfolk during fishing-ban, increase in free power units to handloom and power loom weavers, waiving education loans, subsidy for domestic LPG cylinders and others. He sought to know when the incumbent government would fulfil these promises.

