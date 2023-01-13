Tobacco case suspects told to pay Rs 2.5 lakh to govt school to get bail

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently granted bail to two persons, who were arrested by Sivaganga police for allegedly possessing banned tobacco products, on condition that they should pay Rs 2.5 lakh to a government middle school in the district.

According to the prosecution, the petitioners- M Sarathkumar and Vinothkannan- were arrested by Natchiyapuram police of Sivaganga in the previous month for allegedly possessing banned tobacco products worth Rs 14.1 lakh. But denying the allegations, the petitioners moved a bail petition before the high court.

When the case was heard by Justice AD Jagadish Chandira, the counsel appearing for the petitioners submitted that without prejudice to their defence in the case, the petitioners were ready to pay some amount to the government middle school in Karikudi village in Devakottai. While Sarathkumar was willing to pay Rs 1 lakh, Vinothkannan agreed to deposit Rs 1.5 lakh.

Recording the same, the judge granted bail to the duo on condition that they pay the said amount to the school. The judge further directed the school headmaster to use the amount to buy furniture for the school and submit the list and photographs of the same to the Natchiyapuram police within two weeks.

