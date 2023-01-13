Udhayanidhi Stalin answers first question in TN Assembly

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday answered his maiden question during the Question Hour in the Assembly. The question was regarding the construction status of a playground in Tiruppur district.

DMK MLAs greeted the minister by thumping desks. Answering a question of DMK MLA K Selvaraj, the minister said a new district sports complex was being constructed on eight acres at Sikkanna government college in Tiruppur district at Rs 18 crore.

Once completed, it would have an open-air sports stadium for spectators, a gymnasium, a 400-metre athletic track and separate fields for football, tennis, etc. He said the construction of this complex had been going on since November 2021, and 60% of the work was over. It would be completed by April.

Accepting the request of Selvaraj, the minister said he would personally inaugurate this complex. He also explained the various steps taken by the DMK government for the development of sports. The demand for conducting Kabaadi world cup in Tamil Nadu would be brought to the notice of the chief minister, he said.

