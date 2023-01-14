Chennai Sangamam gets rolling, to be held in 18 locations in city 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Island grounds wore a festive look as the four-day Chennai Sangamam-Namma Oor Thiruvizha aimed at celebrating different traditional art forms got rolling on Friday. Around 1,000 artistes from various parts of the state will perform over 40 art forms at the festival, being organised after over a decade on the occasion of Pongal.

The performance will be held in 18 locations, including playgrounds, parks and beaches, across the city till January 17. The event was conceived by the DMK MP MK Kanimozhi in 2007, and was conducted every year till 2011 when the AIADMK government discontinued it. Artistes, part of the event, said they are happy that the state government has been organising several festivals to provide more opportunities for them. “This will also help spread awareness among the public on less known artforms,” they added.

Speaking after inaugurating the event, Chief Minister MK Stalin said, “Arts are the real entertainment. It will help bring us together. Apart from the performances, food festival featuring traditional foods from various parts of the state and competitions have also been organised. The daily remuneration provided for artistes has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000,” he said.

Stalin said allocation of Rs 9.84 crore for conducting Namma Ooru Thiruvizha in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Salem, Thanjavur, Madurai and Tirunelveli testify the government’s efforts.

Muhamed Subahan, a silambam master from Tirunelveli and a recipient of Kalainanmani award said, “Many students are showing interest in Silambam after the government included it in the 3% sports quota. There are several schemes of both centre and state that should be popularised.”

Artforms in store

Naiyandi Melam, Karagattam, Paraiaattam, Puraviaattam, Kavadiaattam, Saamiaattam, Periya Melam, Puliaattam, Pambaiaattam, Thodar Nadanam, Thudumbaattam, Sikkaikuchigai Aattam, Maadattam, Mayilaattam, Kombu Isai, Devaraattam, Kalari, Silambattam, Magudam, Amba Paatu, Villupaatu, Kattaikkuzhal, Gummiaattam, Kavadi Sindu, Thalattu, Gummi Paatu, Gaana Paatu, Pongal Paatu and folk songs

Food available

Millet-based food, sea food, Thuthukudi macroons, Tirunelveli Halwa, Srivilliputhur Palkova, Seedai, Varky, Manaparai Murukku, Kadambur Poli, Makkan Peda, Ribbon Pakoda, Arusuvai Athirasam

