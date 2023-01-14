Custodial torture: Court summons Palani Town police inspector

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Hearing a petition filed by a woman alleging that her husband was subjected to custodial torture by Palani Town police, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday directed the police inspector concerned to appear before the court on January 19 at 4 pm. Justice GR Swaminathan, who heard the plea, also directed the police to file a status report along with relevant records, including the remand report of the petitioner’s husband.

Since the petitioner sought a direction to shift her husband from Government Rajaji Hospital to a private multi-speciality hospital, the judge said he cannot issue such an order at this stage but directed the dean of GRH to provide the petitioner’s husband with the best possible treatment available at the hospital.

According to the petitioner, M Fousiya of Dindigul, her husband Mohamed Ali Jinna used to sell tea on his cycle in Palani. On January 8, 2023, Jinna was arrested on charges that he misbehaved with a woman. Fousiya claimed that when she reached the police station, she saw that her husband was severely bleeding. “He informed us that the police cuffed his hands at the back and beat him with iron rods,” she stated. He also said that he was mistaken for another man and was wrongly arrested, she added.

