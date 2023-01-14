Home States Tamil Nadu

Five Coimbatore theatres booked for screening Varisu, Thunivu at 1 am

All six cases were booked suo motu by police, as the theatres screened the films at 1 am on Wednesday without getting prior permission from the concerned authorities.

Published: 14th January 2023 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 05:31 AM

Vijay and Ajith

Ajith's Thunivu and Vijay's Varisu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Police registered six cases against five theatre managers in the city for screening early morning shows of ‘Varisu’ and ‘Thunivu’ on January 11 without getting permission from authorities.
Race Course police registered three cases against two theatres, Kattor police registered two cases against two theatres and Peelamedu police registered two cases against a theatre at Udayampalayam.  

All six cases were booked suo motu by police, as the theatres screened the films at 1 am on Wednesday without getting prior permission from the concerned authorities. As both films hit the screens at the same time, fans thronged in front of the theatres and made a ruckus which caused law and order issues at many places in the city said police. 

Following the investigation, police booked cases under sections 291 (Continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue) of IPC and section 8 (Penalties) of The Tamil Nadu Cinemas Act, they added. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) G Chandeesh said that the theatres  must obtain permission from the district administration and the police for such screening.

On January 9, the Tamil Nadu Joint Commissioner for Cinema and Irrigation S Senthamarai directed all district collectors in the state not to give permission to theatres to screen Thunivu and Varisu at 4 am and 5 am on January 13, 14, 15 and 16.

Comments

