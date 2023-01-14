Health officials prepare medical arrangements for jallikattu

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In view of jallikattu, the health officials of the Madurai district have arranged special medical arrangements in Avaniyapuram, Palamedu, and Alanganallur.

The arrangements prepared by DPH (Directorate of Public Health & Preventive Medicine)and Madurai Corporation include a bull screening team, a team of doctors from Government Rajaji Hospital, and PHC, and a team for helping bull owners and verifying the RT PCR results.



The city health officer of Madurai corporation, Dr S Vinoth Kumar said a triage team for treating minor injuries and a team of doctors for treating major injuries will be deployed at Avaniyapuram middle school near the arena. "There will be a stand-by team of doctors at Government Rajaji Hospital and at least 13 ambulances will be ready on site for transporting severely injured tamers. This time we have also arranged mobile X-ray service for bone-injured tamers, allowing on-the-spot screening. An advanced trauma life support has also been installed in one of the ambulances," he added.



According to the DPH officials of Madurai, injured tamers will be taken to the nearest PHC and severely injured tamers will be taken to the government hospitals. Mobile medical units will be made available across different locations at all jallikattu grounds to treat the injured bull owners, spectators, and others.



Jallikattu will take place on January 15, 16, and 17 in Avaniyapuram, Palamedu, and Alanganallur respectively. As many as 9,699 bulls and 5,399 tamers have registered online for participating in the bull-taming event. Tokens for participation will be released online after verification of the documents.

