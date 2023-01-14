Home States Tamil Nadu

Health officials prepare medical arrangements for jallikattu

In view of jallikattu, the health officials of the Madurai district have arranged special medical arrangements in Avaniyapuram, Palamedu, and Alanganallur.

Published: 14th January 2023 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Bull taming, jallikattu

Representational image (File photo| KK Sundar, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In view of jallikattu, the health officials of the Madurai district have arranged special medical arrangements in Avaniyapuram, Palamedu, and Alanganallur.

The arrangements prepared by DPH (Directorate of Public Health & Preventive Medicine)and Madurai Corporation include a bull screening team, a team of doctors from Government Rajaji Hospital, and PHC, and a team for helping bull owners and verifying the RT PCR results.  

The city health officer of Madurai corporation, Dr S Vinoth Kumar said a triage team for treating minor injuries and a team of doctors for treating major injuries will be deployed at Avaniyapuram middle school near the arena. "There will be a stand-by team of doctors at Government Rajaji Hospital and at least 13 ambulances will be ready on site for transporting severely injured tamers. This time we have also arranged mobile X-ray service for bone-injured tamers, allowing on-the-spot screening. An advanced trauma life support has also been installed in one of the ambulances," he added.  

According to the DPH officials of Madurai, injured tamers will be taken to the nearest PHC and severely injured tamers will be taken to the government hospitals. Mobile medical units will be made available across different locations at all jallikattu grounds to treat the injured bull owners, spectators, and others.

Jallikattu will take place on January 15, 16, and 17 in Avaniyapuram, Palamedu, and Alanganallur respectively. As many as 9,699 bulls and 5,399 tamers have registered online for participating in the bull-taming event. Tokens for participation will be released online after verification of the documents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
jallikattu Madurai
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp