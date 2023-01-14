Implement Cauvery water scheme: Farmers

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Farmers in Dharmapuri urged the state government to implement the Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme, which will divert surplus water from the Cauvery to lakes in the district, soon.

Farmers said the scheme is crucial to the development of the district and completion of the project could eliminate the chances of droughts in future. M Selvaraj, a farmer from Nallamapalli said, We have been facing successive droughts in the past two decades and we had surplus rain only in the last year. Due to the increased rainfall, sugarcane cultivation along with mills in the district have been revived. Our paddy production has also increased drastically.”

“However, we cannot expect this every year. Here comes the importance of the Cauvery Surplus project. Under this scheme, the excess water in Cauvery during flooding will be diverted to the lakes in Dharmapuri. This would provide farmers with a steady supply of water to recharge ground water and sustain cultivation even during the drought,” he added.

SA Chinnasamy, State President of the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam said, “Water Resource Minister Durai Murugan and Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam have assured to completion of the project. They had told us that a study would be conducted regarding the feasibility, but so far no efforts have been made. The project is a must for the development of the district.”

Officials of the PWD(WRO) department and the district administration told TNIE that decisions regarding such projects are up to the state government.

