Next Global Investors Meet to be organised in January 2024: Stalin

These were among the announcements that CM MK Stalin made in the Assembly on Friday while giving his reply to a motion of thanks to Governor RN Ravi’s address.

Published: 14th January 2023 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

DMK MLAs look on as Chief Minister MK Stalin leaves Assembly after the last session on Friday | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state will organise its next Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) on January 10-11 in 2024, and the government will extend CM’s Breakfast Scheme to all government elementary schools (classes 1-5) in 2023-24. These were among the announcements that CM MK Stalin made in the Assembly on Friday while giving his reply to a motion of thanks to Governor RN Ravi’s address.

At the end of his reply, Stalin announced a slew of measures based on the demands raised by members. The measures include hiking the Major Repair Grant meant for renovating mosques from Rs 6 crore to Rs 10 crore. He also refuted the allegation of Edappadi K Palaniswami on government borrowing. “The previous AIADMK government borrowed Rs 83,275 core for the last year of their tenure (2020-2021) whereas the incumbent government borrowed only Rs 79,303 crore despite severe financial crisis.”

Other announcements and key statements of Stalin

Village roads
CM Village Roads Development Scheme will be implemented at Rs 4,000 crore to improve 10,000 km of village roads in the next two years

Guv-Govt face-off
Stalin began his reply by saying that he dedicated himself to the Dravidian-model governance. On what happened in the Assembly on Monday, Stalin said: “I don’t want to politicise what happened that day by talking about it again. That said, I will strive to uphold the dignity of the government elected by the people, show the strength given to us by the people, and defend the values of the century-old legislature”

Industrial development
“So far 207 MoU have been inked, attracting investments worth Rs 2.23 lakh crore and creating 3.44 lakh jobs,” Stalin said, adding that TN stood third in “ease of doing business” rankings. “Tamil Nadu contributed 9.22% of the country’s GDP and 8.4% of its total exports. The state contributed 19.4% of India’s textile exports, 32.5% of car exports and 33% of leather-goods exports.” He pointed out that TN’s inflation was lower than the national average

Social Progress Index 
Stalin said that 86% of the 3,346 announcements made by his government so far had been implemented and that Tamil Nadu ranked first among big states in Social Progress Index by securing 63.3 points

Welfare measures
Elaborating on the welfare programmes, Stalin said that he took part in 655 events last year and travelled over 9,000 km across TN and that over one crore people benefited from various welfare measures. He said that 7,430 tasks were completed at Rs 3,050 crore and works of projects worth Rs 4,744 crore were under way

Free electricity
Stalin said the incumbent government provided 1.5 lakh free agriculture electricity connections in the past 15 months; the earlier AIADMK-led governments provided only 2.2 lakh connections during their ten-year tenure 

1.14L beneficiaries
CM’s Breakfast Scheme is currently being implemented at 1,545 government schools and benefits 1.14 lakh students. The scheme will be extended to all government schools in a phased manner in 2023-2024 

Comments

