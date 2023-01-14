Home States Tamil Nadu

People should overcome fate by wisdom, says Thoothukudi collector

Speaking on the occasion, the collector noted that samathuvapuram witnesses brotherhood and equality among the general public.

Published: 14th January 2023 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The public should not rely on fate but should be overcome by wisdom, said District Collector Dr K Senthil Raj during a Pongal celebration at Perurani Samathuvapuram in Thimmarajapuram village panchayat of Thoothukudi union.

The collector, alongside the civic body and Additional Collector (Development) Thakkare Subam Gnanadev Rao, participated in the Pongal celebrations held at Perurani samathuvapuram here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the collector noted that samathuvapuram witnesses brotherhood and equality among the general public.
 
He appreciated the Thimmarajapuram village panchayat for availing of land to accommodate housing for transpersons and gypsies.  Earlier, Collector Senthil Raj along with the public had taken an oath to ensure social justice and develop an egalitarian society that promotes self-respect and rational view. "About a century ago, only people belonging to higher castes were allowed to have a cloth over their shoulders That discriminatory practice has been eradicated as people are more sensible now," he said.

Urging the public to follow the footsteps of social reformer Periyar, the collector appealed to the public not to rely on fate, but to overcome them through wisdom. If you have self-confidence, there is no need for a God, he said quoting rationalist Periyar.

Taking note of piling heaps of shawls offered to him by the public as a mark of a warm welcome, the collector requested them to present him with books instead, adding that every samathuvapuram shall have a library so that the people gain more knowledge.

It is true that the culture of granting shawls to the elders evolved after Periyar took the social reform against caste-based discrimination of permitting people from lower castes to tie a cloth/towel only at the waist and not on the shoulders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp