Thadagam kilns open despite Madras HC ban, says outfit

COIMBATORE: The Thadagam Valley Protection Committee on Friday submitted a petition to District Collector GS Sameeran alleging that kiln owners moved several truck loads of bricks from the sealed units from January 2 to 13. Further, they alleged that red sand was mined and transported from the valley.

“The kilns were closed and sealed by the district administration following the order of the Madras HC on March 19, 2021. The Commissioner of Geology and Mining Department, on December 29 allowed the kiln owners to take the bricks out after paying penalty of Rs 2 lakh.

The commissioner’s order was banned by HC on January 10, and the matter has been posted for hearing on January 19. The NGT, which is also hearing the case, has posted it for hearing on February 27,” said S Ganesh, one of the petitioners.

The committee alleged that over 1,500 truck loads, each consisting of 4,500 bricks, have been transported from the kilns and it is being continued still, he added.V Venugopal, petitioner, and state secretary of Thamizhaga Vivasayigal sangam said, “These activities are going on even after the warning from the HC on January 10 and the NGT on January 11. The reason for this is the district administration has not disconnected power supply to the units.”

They sought the district administration to take immediate action for stopping of the violation by first disconnecting power supplies. They demanded the collector and police to check CCTV cameras fixed at eight places on Thadagam road to know about illegal transportation of brick and red sand.Officials refused to comment saying the issue is sub judice.

