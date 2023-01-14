Vengaivayal row: Police mistreating villagers during probe, say outfits       

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Even as the state government’s Social Justice Monitoring Committee on Friday visited Vengaivayal and held inquiries with residents over excrement being found dumped in the village overhead tank last month, members of the SC community complain of mistreatment by the police under the guise of investigation.

The Social Justice Monitoring Committee, comprising Swaminathan Devadoss, R Rajendran, G Karunanidhi and Shanthi Ravindranath, after their interaction with Vengaivayal residents pointed out the arrest of those miscreants responsible for water contamination and the need for clean water supply as the key demands put forth by the villagers. A report on the findings during their visit would be submitted to the state government, the members added.

Meanwhile, a group of Ambedkarite outfits headed by Se Gu Tamilarasan on Thursday submitted a petition with DGP C Sylendra Babu urging action on the “stress” the members of the SC community undergo when they are called for questioning in the water-contamination case.

Political parties like the CPM, VCK and IUML also alleged mistreatment by the police and claimed that the latter was offering a reward of up to Rs 2 lakh, besides a government job, for those accepting the crime. Film director Pa Ranjith also on Friday tweeted the Tamil Nadu police as pushing the affected SC community to take the blame for the water contamination.

Some of the villagers in Vengaivayal also echoed the views. The police, however, dismissed the allegations and claimed that attempts are being made by a section with vested interest to distort facts. The monetary reward announced by the government clearly mentions it to be for anyone who tips them off with a vital clue into the incident, a senior police official pointed out to TNIE. “However, there has been serious twisting of facts,” the official added.

The police department in the district also issued a separate press note which stated that inquiries are being held in a fair and transparent manner. As of Friday, a total of 85 persons have been inquired, of which 36 were members of the SC community and 49, caste Hindus the release added.

Meanwhile, the district special court for the exclusive trial of cases registered under SC/ ST (PoA) Act on Thursday granted bail to two persons who had been arrested for alleged caste discrimination during the collector’s inspection in the village. Sources, however, said owing to Pongal holidays for the court the two accused -- L Mookaiah and L Singammal – would continue to remain in jail for a few more days.

