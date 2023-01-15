Avaniyapuram keeps its date with bulls and tradition today

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The excitement is palpable in Madurai with the jallikattu season kicking off on Sunday. All arrangements have been readied at Avaniyapuram for the event, while preparations are also in full swing in Palamedu and Alanganallur, where jallikattu will be conducted on January 16 and 17 respectively. Meantime, the new digital token system for bulls and tamers is giving a hard time to the participants.

Speaking to TNIE, Karthikeyan, a bull owner from Madurai, said, “We registered online eight bulls for the Avaniyapuram jallikattu. But we got tokens only for four bulls. Many local bull owners too have not received tokens to take part in the event.” Sources said several bull tamers, even those who won prizes in the previous editions, were denied tokens.

Being the first jallikattu of the season in the district, the event has garnered widespread excitement. Covid-19 guidelines will be strictly followed during the events.Minister P Moorthy along with city corporation commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon inspected the venue on Saturday. Police personnel have also been deployed at the venue.

Abhishek, a resident from Avaniyapuram, said, “Only a limited number of spectators will be allowed in the galleries owing to the Covid restrictions. So, even we might end up watching the event on TV. The whole of Avaniyapuram is waiting with bated breath for the vaadi vaasal to open tomorrow.”

