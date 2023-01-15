Home States Tamil Nadu

Avaniyapuram keeps its date with bulls and tradition today

Being the first jallikattu of the season in the district, the event has garnered widespread excitement.

Published: 15th January 2023 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Final preparation works being carried out for jallikattu at Avaniyapuram in Madurai on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The excitement is palpable in Madurai with the jallikattu season kicking off on Sunday. All arrangements have been readied at Avaniyapuram for the event, while preparations are also in full swing in Palamedu and Alanganallur, where jallikattu will be conducted on January 16 and 17 respectively. Meantime, the new digital token system for bulls and tamers is giving a hard time to the participants.

Speaking to TNIE, Karthikeyan, a bull owner from Madurai, said, “We registered online eight bulls for the Avaniyapuram jallikattu. But we got tokens only for four bulls. Many local bull owners too have not received tokens to take part in the event.” Sources said several bull tamers, even those who won prizes in the previous editions, were denied tokens.

Being the first jallikattu of the season in the district, the event has garnered widespread excitement. Covid-19 guidelines will be strictly followed during the events.Minister P Moorthy along with city corporation commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon inspected the venue on Saturday. Police personnel have also been deployed at the venue.

Abhishek, a resident from Avaniyapuram, said, “Only a limited number of spectators will be allowed in the galleries owing to the Covid restrictions. So, even we might end up watching the event on TV. The whole of Avaniyapuram is waiting with bated breath for the vaadi vaasal to open tomorrow.”

Covid guidelines to be followed strictly

Being the first jallikattu of the season in the district, the event has garnered widespread excitement. Covid-19 guidelines will be strictly followed during the events

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Avaniyapuram jallikattu
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp