DMK suspends party orator for derogatory speech against Guv RN Ravi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hours after Raj Bhavan lodged a complaint with the city police commissioner accusing the DMK orator of making a derogatory statement against Governor RN Ravi in a public meeting, the party suspended the orator, Shivaji Krishnamurthy, on Saturday “for bringing disrespect to the party”.



In his complaint, Deputy Secretary to Governor, S Prasanna Ramasamy, on Saturday said a video of

Shivaji Krishnamurthy used the most abusive, defamatory, derogatory and intimidating language against the Governor had been uploaded on various social media and was going viral. Besides, he also attached a copy of the video clip along with the complaint.

The complaint also said the abusive and intimidatory speech of Shivaji Krishnamurthy attracts Section 124 of the Indian Penal Code besides other relevant sections of the law. Sources also pointed out DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi’s speech at a public meeting. In the meeting, he had said, “If indicated, we would have thrown what we had in our hands-on governor.”

Meanwhile, BJP state president, K Annamalai, also wrote a letter to DGP on Saturday urging the police to take action against Shivaji Krishnamurthy for his derogatory speech against the Constitutional head of the state.

After the news about Raj Bhavan’s complaint against Shivaji Krishnamurthy aired in various news channels, the DMK general secretary announced his suspension on Saturday late evening.

Meanwhile, Raj Bhavan filed a complaint with the Chennai police commissioner on Saturday against a DMK functionary, Shivaji Krishnamurthy, for his alleged derogatory speech against Governor RN Ravi in a public meeting held recently.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, written to the Director General of Police said Sivaji Krishnamurthy, ‘a renowned DMK abuser’ known for derogatory public speeches has abused Ravi and made unpardonable remarks in his speeches.

“We hope the police do not turn a blind eye again and request that you kindly reprimand Sivaji Krishnamurthy for abusing the Constitutional head of the State. His remarks must not be construed as freedom of expression,” the BJP leader said before the arrest.

