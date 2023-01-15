Home States Tamil Nadu

Draw ‘Tamil Nadu Vazhga’ kolam, says Stalin

Our government is working with the noble intention of bringing growth and happiness to the home and the country.

Published: 15th January 2023 05:25 AM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  CM MK Stalin on Saturday urged, in his letter to the party cadre to draw a kolam of ‘Tamil Nadu Vazhga’ in front of their houses to welcome the first day of Tamil month Thai, celebrated as Pongal festival.

Apparently referring to the face-off with Governor RN Ravi in the Assembly, Stalin, in the letter said,”The Pongal festival has started with the joy of upholding the rights of the state assembly, maintaining the dignity of law democratically.”

He further referred to the reports appeared in various national media that praised the act of Stalin who moved a resolution to record only the approved and printed version of the Governor’s address in the assembly records.

On the Assembly resolution to implement Sethusamudram project, Stalin said, “Our government is working with the noble intention of bringing growth and happiness to the home and the country.” He further urged cadres, “Let’s welcome the first day of Thai by drawing a kolam, ‘Tamil Nadu Vazhga’( Long live TN).”

Comments

